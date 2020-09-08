200809-N-DL524-1050 EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 9, 2020) Airman Adrian Belmonte, from Glendale, California, conducts a functional flight check on an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Eagles of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115, on the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Bechard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2020 Date Posted: 08.09.2020 13:02 Photo ID: 6301240 VIRIN: 200809-N-DL524-1050 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 742.36 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Hometown: GLENDALE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Erica Bechard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.