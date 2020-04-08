200804-N-RU810-2007 EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 4, 2020) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Logan Gregory, left, from Vacaville, Calif., and Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Maggie Hutzky, from Dothan, Ala., both assigned to the forward deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), test a MV-22 Osprey heat exchanger for functionality in the ship’s pneumatic equipment shop. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Vincent E. Zline)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2020 Date Posted: 08.09.2020 02:28 Photo ID: 6301144 VIRIN: 200804-N-RU810-2007 Resolution: 5314x3543 Size: 952.45 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Underway Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Vincent Zline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.