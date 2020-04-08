200804-N-RU810-1031 EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 4, 2020) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Jacob Alessi, from Buffalo, N.Y., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) calibrates a coupling in the ship’s calibration lab to ensure operational accuracy. America, flag ship of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Vincent E. Zline)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2020 Date Posted: 08.09.2020 02:28 Photo ID: 6301142 VIRIN: 200804-N-RU810-1031 Resolution: 2489x1660 Size: 717.15 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Underway Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Vincent Zline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.