200804-N-RU810-1010 EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 4, 2020) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Desmus Rosales, from Modesto, Calif., assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, conducts maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay of the forward-deployed amphibious assaults ship USS America (LHA 6). America, flag ship of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Vincent E. Zline)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2020 Date Posted: 08.09.2020 02:28 Photo ID: 6301137 VIRIN: 200804-N-RU810-1010 Resolution: 1424x2135 Size: 785.26 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 33 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Underway Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Vincent Zline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.