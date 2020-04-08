Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Underway Operations [Image 2 of 6]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Underway Operations

    EAST CHINA SEA

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Zline 

    USS America (LHA 6)

    200804-N-RU810-1014 EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 3, 2020) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Kyle Mahaffey, front, from Summerville, S.C., and Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman Lance Boruszewski, from Saginaw, Mich., both assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, conduct maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, flag ship of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Vincent E. Zline)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.09.2020 02:28
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Underway Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Vincent Zline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

