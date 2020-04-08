200804-N-RU810-1014 EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 3, 2020) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Kyle Mahaffey, front, from Summerville, S.C., and Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman Lance Boruszewski, from Saginaw, Mich., both assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, conduct maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, flag ship of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Vincent E. Zline)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2020 Date Posted: 08.09.2020 02:28 Photo ID: 6301140 VIRIN: 200804-N-RU810-1014 Resolution: 2349x1566 Size: 697.62 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Underway Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Vincent Zline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.