    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.08.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    USS Rafael Peralta

    WEST PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 8, 2020) U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Scorpions” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49, drops off cargo on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command Fleet Replenishment Oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197). The “Scorpions” are deployed, with the Rafael Peralta, conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2020
    Date Posted: 08.08.2020 21:37
    Photo ID: 6301035
    VIRIN: 200808-N-CZ893-1172
    Resolution: 4648x3320
    Size: 489.82 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rafael Peralta, HSM 49 Sailors, Pecos, Conduct RAS [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    MH-60R Sea Hawk
    U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations
    Commander Task Force 70
    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115)
    the “Scorpions” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49
    the Military Sealift Command Fleet Replenishment Oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197)

