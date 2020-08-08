Rafael Peralta, HSM 49 Sailors, Pecos, Conduct RAS

WEST PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 8, 2020) U.S. Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) heave a line during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command Fleet Replenishment Oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197). Rafael Peralta is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

