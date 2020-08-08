Rafael Peralta, HSM 49 Sailors, Pecos, Conduct RAS

WEST PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 8, 2020) U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Scorpions” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49, picks up cargo from the flight deck of the Military Sealift Command Fleet Replenishment Oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) during a replenishment-at-sea the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). The “Scorpions” are deployed, with the Rafael Peralta, conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

