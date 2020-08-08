200808-N-XN177-2064 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug 8, 2020) – An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14 starts its rotors on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli, Aug. 8. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2020 Date Posted: 08.08.2020 18:34 Photo ID: 6301015 VIRIN: 200808-N-XN177-2064 Resolution: 4942x3295 Size: 1.28 MB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tripoli [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.