200808-N-XN177-2001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug 8, 2020) – The amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) steams through the Atlantic Ocean, Aug. 8. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2020 Date Posted: 08.08.2020 18:34 Photo ID: 6301014 VIRIN: 200808-N-XN177-2001 Resolution: 5329x3553 Size: 1.44 MB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tripoli [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.