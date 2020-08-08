Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli

    AT SEA

    08.08.2020

    200808-N-XN177-2001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug 8, 2020) – The amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) steams through the Atlantic Ocean, Aug. 8. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart/Released)

