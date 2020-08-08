200808-N-XN177-1079 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 8, 2020) – Fireman Alexander Woodget, left, receives instruction from Chief Damage Controlman David Boone in the central control station of the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Aug. 8. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2020 Date Posted: 08.08.2020 18:34 Photo ID: 6301012 VIRIN: 200808-N-XN177-1079 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.66 MB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tripoli [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.