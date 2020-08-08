200808-N-XN177-1091 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug 8, .2020) – Damage Controlman Fireman Timmy Sorm prepares to re-charge oxygen bottles for SCBA’s in the hangar bay of the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Aug. 8. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2020 Date Posted: 08.08.2020 18:34 Photo ID: 6301013 VIRIN: 200808-N-XN177-1091 Resolution: 4459x2973 Size: 1.52 MB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tripoli [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.