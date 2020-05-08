Ohio National Guard Spc. Brown, a Joint Task Force member, carries packages of juice at Second Harvest Food Bank in Springfield, Ohio, August 5, 2020. Brown is a part of Operation Steady Resolve, which is providing food to Ohioans in need. (photo by Sfc. Thomas Vega, 371st Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2020 11:36
|Photo ID:
|6300863
|VIRIN:
|200805-A-RV059-860
|Resolution:
|3364x2304
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, OH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Ohio National Guard Food Bank Support Continues
