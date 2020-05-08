Ohio National Guard Spc. Brown, a Joint Task Force member, carries packages of juice at Second Harvest Food Bank in Springfield, Ohio, August 5, 2020. Brown is a part of Operation Steady Resolve, which is providing food to Ohioans in need. (photo by Sfc. Thomas Vega, 371st Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2020 Date Posted: 08.08.2020 11:36 Photo ID: 6300863 VIRIN: 200805-A-RV059-860 Resolution: 3364x2304 Size: 2.71 MB Location: SPRINGFIELD, OH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ohio National Guard Food Bank Support Continues [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Thomas Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.