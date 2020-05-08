Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio National Guard Food Bank Support Continues [Image 3 of 3]

    Ohio National Guard Food Bank Support Continues

    SPRINGFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Vega 

    371st Sustainment Brigade

    Ohio National Guard Spc. Brown, a Joint Task Force member, carries packages of juice at Second Harvest Food Bank in Springfield, Ohio, August 5, 2020. Brown is a part of Operation Steady Resolve, which is providing food to Ohioans in need. (photo by Sfc. Thomas Vega, 371st Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs)

