    Ohio National Guard Food Bank Support Continues

    SPRINGFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2020

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Vega 

    371st Sustainment Brigade

    Since mid-March, hundreds of Service members from the Ohio National Guard have been serving in an active duty status in response to Governor Mike DeWine's request for support in the fight against COVID-19.

    Recently, funding to extend the mission through December 31st was approved to support the different aspects of the response. One of the more familiar missions is assisting food bank partners to ensure food insecurity is addressed across Ohio.

    "I've been on the food bank support mission for about four weeks now, and morale is high here," Stated 1SG Warren Barrett, of the Headquarters and Special Troops Battalion (-Detachment 1),371st Sustainment Brigade, Ohio National Guard. "Everyone wants to be here helping the community for as long as it takes."

    As relief efforts continue across Ohio, service members assigned to assist at food banks continue to build strong relationships with the communities they serve.

    "Right now, we are serving hundreds of families a day," stated Spc. Levi Brown, Bravo Co., 37th IBCT, Ohio National Guard. "My favorite thing here is the kid's lunch program. I really enjoy getting to meet the kids and serve them lunch".

    While the food bank mission will continue, leaders are performing constant analysis of where, when, and how National Guard assets are most critically needed to mitigate COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2020
    Date Posted: 08.08.2020 11:36
    Story ID: 375569
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, OH, US 
    This work, Ohio National Guard Food Bank Support Continues, by SFC Thomas Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

