Ohio National Guard Food Bank Support Continues

Joint Task Force members load food into civilian vehicles in Springfield, Ohio, August 5, 2020. Since March members of the Ohio National Guard have been assisting at food banks across Ohio. (photo by Sfc. Thomas Vega, 371st Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs)

