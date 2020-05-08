A Joint Task Force member gives a safety brief to fellow members during Operation Steady Resolve in Springfield, Ohio, August 5, 2020. As part of Operation Steady Resolve, members of the Ohio National Guard have been assisting at food banks across Ohio since March. (photo by Sfc. Thomas Vega, 371st Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2020 11:36
|Photo ID:
|6300862
|VIRIN:
|200805-A-RV059-708
|Resolution:
|3377x2137
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, OH, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ohio National Guard Food Bank Support Continues [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Thomas Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ohio National Guard Food Bank Support Continues
LEAVE A COMMENT