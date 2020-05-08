Ohio National Guard Food Bank Support Continues

A Joint Task Force member gives a safety brief to fellow members during Operation Steady Resolve in Springfield, Ohio, August 5, 2020. As part of Operation Steady Resolve, members of the Ohio National Guard have been assisting at food banks across Ohio since March. (photo by Sfc. Thomas Vega, 371st Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs)

