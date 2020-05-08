Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio National Guard Food Bank Support Continues [Image 2 of 3]

    Ohio National Guard Food Bank Support Continues

    SPRINGFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Vega 

    371st Sustainment Brigade

    A Joint Task Force member gives a safety brief to fellow members during Operation Steady Resolve in Springfield, Ohio, August 5, 2020. As part of Operation Steady Resolve, members of the Ohio National Guard have been assisting at food banks across Ohio since March. (photo by Sfc. Thomas Vega, 371st Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio National Guard Food Bank Support Continues [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Thomas Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

