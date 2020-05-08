333rd Engineer Company Constructs Foundation for Shed

Spc. Mark Lower spreads gravel to prepare the area for tampering. Using the plate tamper allows the 333rd Engineer Company to use gravel rather than pouring a 36-inch concrete foundation, saving them on materials and time. The 333rd Engineer Company from Reading, Pa., is building a gun range for a local police department for annual training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Amanda Treible)

