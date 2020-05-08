333rd Engineer Company Constructs Foundation for Shed

Sgt. Joshua Fletcher signals to the operator to stop before dumping gravel onto an eight-foot by eight-foot pad on Aug. 5, 2020. The pad is the foundation for a shed that will house a generator and equipment on the gun range. The 333rd Engineer Company from Reading, Pa., is building a gun range for a local police department for annual training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Amanda Treible)

