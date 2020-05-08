Sgt. Joshua Fletcher signals to the operator to stop before dumping gravel onto an eight-foot by eight-foot pad on Aug. 5, 2020. The pad is the foundation for a shed that will house a generator and equipment on the gun range. The 333rd Engineer Company from Reading, Pa., is building a gun range for a local police department for annual training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Amanda Treible)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2020 15:33
|Photo ID:
|6300135
|VIRIN:
|200805-A-AB097-001
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|BOYERTOWN, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 333rd Engineer Company Constructs Foundation for Shed [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Amanda Treible, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
