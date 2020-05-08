Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    333rd Engineer Company Constructs Foundation for Shed [Image 1 of 6]

    333rd Engineer Company Constructs Foundation for Shed

    BOYERTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Spc. Amanda Treible 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Joshua Fletcher signals to the operator to stop before dumping gravel onto an eight-foot by eight-foot pad on Aug. 5, 2020. The pad is the foundation for a shed that will house a generator and equipment on the gun range. The 333rd Engineer Company from Reading, Pa., is building a gun range for a local police department for annual training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Amanda Treible)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 08.07.2020 15:33
    Photo ID: 6300135
    VIRIN: 200805-A-AB097-001
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: BOYERTOWN, PA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 333rd Engineer Company Constructs Foundation for Shed [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Amanda Treible, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    333rd Engineer Company Constructs Foundation for Shed
    333rd Engineer Company Constructs Foundation for Shed
    333rd Engineer Company Constructs Foundation for Shed
    333rd Engineer Company Constructs Foundation for Shed
    333rd Engineer Company Constructs Foundation for Shed
    333rd Engineer Company Constructs Foundation for Shed

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Engineer
    construction
    Horizontal Construction Engineer
    333rd Engineer Company
    12N
    326 Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    Douglass Township Police Department

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT