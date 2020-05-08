Pfc. Richard Vannewkirk prepares the gravel to be tampered down for the shed foundation that is being built for the Douglass Township Police Department in Boyertown, Pa., on Aug. 5, 2020. The 333rd Engineer Company from Reading, Pa., is building a gun range for a local police department for annual training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Amanda Treible)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2020 15:34
|Photo ID:
|6300137
|VIRIN:
|200805-A-AB097-003
|Resolution:
|2848x4288
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|BOYERTOWN, PA, US
This work, 333rd Engineer Company Constructs Foundation for Shed [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Amanda Treible, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
