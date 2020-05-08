333rd Engineer Company Constructs Foundation for Shed

Spc. Mark Lower and Pfc. Richard Vannewkirk begin to spread the gravel for the base of the shed that will house equipment for the range the 333rd Engineer Company is building on Aug. 5, 2020. The 333rd Engineer Company from Reading, Pa., is building a gun range for a local police department for annual training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Amanda Treible)

