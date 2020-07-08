Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Navy Reserve Change of Command [Image 5 of 6]

    Chief of Navy Reserve Change of Command

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    WASHINGTON (Aug. 7, 2020) Vice Adm. Luke McCollum and his wife depart from the Chief of Navy Reserve change of command and retirement ceremony at the Washington NavyYard. McCollum retired after 37 years of service in the Navy and was relieved by Vice Adm. John Mustin as Chief of Navy Reserve. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jennifer Kirkman/Released)

