WASHINGTON (Aug. 7, 2020) Vice Adm. Luke McCollum and his wife depart from the Chief of Navy Reserve change of command and retirement ceremony at the Washington NavyYard. McCollum retired after 37 years of service in the Navy and was relieved by Vice Adm. John Mustin as Chief of Navy Reserve. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jennifer Kirkman/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2020 Date Posted: 08.07.2020 13:51 Photo ID: 6299937 VIRIN: 200807-N-RZ514-0045 Resolution: 6995x4410 Size: 1.16 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief of Navy Reserve Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.