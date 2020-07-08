WASHINGTON (Aug. 7, 2020) Vice Adm. John Mustin salutes during the Chief of Navy Reserve change of command ceremony where he relieved Vice Adm. Luke McCollum at the Washington Navy Yard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mathew J. Diendorf/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2020 13:51
|Photo ID:
|6299958
|VIRIN:
|200807-N-GB595-0047
|Resolution:
|5014x3671
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chief of Navy Reserve Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chief of Navy Reserve Changes Command
LEAVE A COMMENT