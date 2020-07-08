Chief of Navy Reserve Change of Command

WASHINGTON (Aug. 7, 2020) Chief of Navy Reserve Vice Adm. Luke McCollum (left) is relieved by Vice Adm. John Mustin during a change of command and retirement ceremony at the Washington Navy Yard. Secretary of the Navy, Kenneth J. Braithwaite, and Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Mike Gilday, delivered keynote remarks. McCollum retired after 37 years of service in the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Class Mathew J. Diendorf/Released)

