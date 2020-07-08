Chief of Navy Reserve Change of Command

WASHINGTON (Aug. 7, 2020) Chief of Navy Reserve Vice Adm. Luke McCollum (left) speaks during his change of command and retirement ceremony at the Washington Navy Yard, where he was relieved by Vice Adm. John Mustin. Secretary of the Navy, Kenneth J. Braithwaite, and Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Mike Gilday, delivered keynote remarks. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Class Mathew J. Diendorf/Released)

