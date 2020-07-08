Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Navy Reserve Change of Command [Image 2 of 6]

    Chief of Navy Reserve Change of Command

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    WASHINGTON (Aug. 7, 2020) Chief of Navy Reserve Vice Adm. Luke McCollum (left) speaks during his change of command and retirement ceremony at the Washington Navy Yard, where he was relieved by Vice Adm. John Mustin. Secretary of the Navy, Kenneth J. Braithwaite, and Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Mike Gilday, delivered keynote remarks. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Class Mathew J. Diendorf/Released)

