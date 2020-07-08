WASHINGTON (Aug. 7, 2020) Chief of Navy Reserve Vice Adm. Luke McCollum (left) speaks during his change of command and retirement ceremony at the Washington Navy Yard, where he was relieved by Vice Adm. John Mustin. Secretary of the Navy, Kenneth J. Braithwaite, and Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Mike Gilday, delivered keynote remarks. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Class Mathew J. Diendorf/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2020 13:51
|Photo ID:
|6299932
|VIRIN:
|200807-N-GB595-0036
|Resolution:
|5810x3371
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chief of Navy Reserve Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chief of Navy Reserve Changes Command
LEAVE A COMMENT