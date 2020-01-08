Maj. Jaser Mulla with the regular army from Pristina, Kosovo, poses for the camera. Mulla is attending the Command & General Staff Officers Course Common Core or CGSOC-CC, hosted by the 7th Intermediate Level Education Detachment, 7th Mission Support Command, located in Grafenwoehr, Germany, from July 2020 through July 2021. This is the first time in history the CGSOC-CC has included international students. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2020 10:08
|Photo ID:
|6299512
|VIRIN:
|200801-A-UM828-002
|Resolution:
|890x1107
|Size:
|618.49 KB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Army Reserve command integrates Ukraine, Kosovo and North Macedonia officers into CGSOC in Europe
