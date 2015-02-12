Army Reserve command integrates Ukraine, Kosovo and North Macedonia officers into CGSOC in Europe

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2015

    Courtesy Photo

    221st Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Vegim Krelani with the regular army from Pristina, Kosovo, poses at the Pentagon in the District of Columbia. Kelani is attending the Command & General Staff Officers Course Common Core or CGSOC-CC, hosted by the 7th Intermediate Level Education Detachment, 7th Mission Support Command, located in Grafenwoehr, Germany, from July 2020 through July 2021. This is the first time in history the CGSOC-CC has included international students. (Courtesy photo)

