This graphic is part of a series of visual multimedia materials used in an effort to bring awareness to the current COVID-19 Pandemic and the importance of mask wearing.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2020 Date Posted: 08.07.2020 07:31 Photo ID: 6299432 VIRIN: 200731-M-IS182-002 Resolution: 3300x5100 Size: 5.94 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, I Want You To Wear A Mask II [Image 6 of 6], by Jonathan Donnelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.