    Social Distancing Infographic [Image 6 of 6]

    Social Distancing Infographic

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2020

    Photo by Jonathan Donnelly 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    This graphic is part of a series of visual multimedia materials used in an effort to bring awareness to the current COVID-19 Pandemic and the importance of mask wearing and social distancing.

    Date Taken: 07.31.2020
    Date Posted: 08.07.2020 07:31
    Photo ID: 6299438
    VIRIN: 200731-M-IS182-006
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Social Distancing Infographic [Image 6 of 6], by Jonathan Donnelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Headquarters and Service Battalion
    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command
    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic
    COVID-19

