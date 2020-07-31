Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Want You To Wear A Mask [Image 1 of 6]

    I Want You To Wear A Mask

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2020

    Photo by Jonathan Donnelly 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    This graphic is part of a series of visual multimedia materials used in an effort to bring awareness to the current COVID-19 Pandemic and the importance of mask wearing.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2020
    Date Posted: 08.07.2020 07:31
    Photo ID: 6299427
    VIRIN: 200731-M-IS182-001
    Resolution: 3300x5100
    Size: 5.8 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Want You To Wear A Mask [Image 6 of 6], by Jonathan Donnelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Headquarters and Service Battalion
    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command
    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic
    COVID-19

