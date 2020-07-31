This graphic is part of a series of visual multimedia materials used in an effort to bring awareness to the current COVID-19 Pandemic and the importance of mask wearing.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2020 07:31
|Photo ID:
|6299427
|VIRIN:
|200731-M-IS182-001
|Resolution:
|3300x5100
|Size:
|5.8 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, I Want You To Wear A Mask [Image 6 of 6], by Jonathan Donnelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
