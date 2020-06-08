United States delivers assistance to people of Lebanon

U.S. Air Force Airman prepares a load of humanitarian aid supplies, bound for Beirut, Lebanon at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Aug. 6, 2020. U.S. Central Command is coordinating with the Lebanese Armed Forces and U.S. Embassy-Beirut to transport critical supplies as quickly as possible to support the needs of the Lebanese people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang)
|08.06.2020
|08.07.2020 04:12
|6299270
|200806-F-VH373-0081
|6016x4016
|11.34 MB
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|2
|2
|0
