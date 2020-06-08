United States delivers assistance to people of Lebanon

Humanitarian aid supplies are loaded on a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Aug. 6, 2020, bound for Beirut, Lebanon. U.S. Central Command is coordinating with the Lebanese Armed Forces and U.S. Embassy-Beirut to transport critical supplies as quickly as possible to support the needs of the Lebanese people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Parsons)

