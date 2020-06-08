U.S. Air Force Airmen remove a load of humanitarian aid supplies, bound for Beirut, Lebanon, from a truck at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Aug. 6, 2020. U.S. Central Command is coordinating with the Lebanese Armed Forces and U.S. Embassy-Beirut to transport critical supplies as quickly as possible to support the needs of the Lebanese people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2020 04:13
|Photo ID:
|6299269
|VIRIN:
|200806-F-VH373-0070
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|14.15 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
This work, United States delivers assistance to people of Lebanon [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
