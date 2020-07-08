Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USAF, USA bring joint humanitarian aid to Beirut

    United States delivers assistance to people of Lebanon

    Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Airmen remove a load of humanitarian aid supplies, bound for Beirut,...... read more read more

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    08.07.2020

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    In a joint endeavor to assist the Lebanese Armed Forces and the people of Lebanon, Soldiers and Airmen stationed in Qatar worked to load the first U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III with humanitarian aid Aug. 6, 2020.

    Members from the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, Air Mobility Command’s 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron and 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron on Al Udeid Air Base, and the Area Support Group-Qatar from Camp as Sayliyah worked to palletize food, water and medical supplies delivered to Beirut, Lebanon later that day.

    “Support of this magnitude at such speed wouldn’t be possible without the joint effort of all members of Al Udeid Air Base, our U.S. Army counterparts at Camp as Sayliyah and our gracious Qatari partners,” said Brig. Gen. Daniel Tulley, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander. “In the wake of tragedy, it truly takes a combined effort to make the mission happen. We do this every day in Qatar, and that’s exactly what we are doing in support of the Lebanese Armed Forces.”

    Soldiers from the ASG-Qatar at Camp as Sayliyah packed and loaded 11 pallets of humanitarian aid supplies, which contained over 28,800 meals-ready-to-eat, 11,520 bottles of water and two pallets of medical supplies and transported them to Al Udeid Air Base with support of a local Qatari transport company.

    “In short notice, ASG-Qatar assembled Soldiers and limited contract support to quickly palletize 11 pallets to be flight-worthy, consisting of water, MREs, and medical supplies,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Elizabeth Pura, ASG-Qatar director of logistics. “[I’m] truly grateful to the Soldiers and civilians who stepped up to support the mission. I appreciate our Air Force personnel support from AUAB, it’s nice to see a combined effort from all.”

    Upon their arrival to Al Udeid, the pallets were received by Airmen of the 8th EAMS, and processed for loading onto a C-17 bound for Beirut.

    “At a moment’s notice, our mobility Airmen and the global air mobility support system stand ready to take action in tough situations like the explosion in Beirut,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nicholas Lee, 8th EAMS commander. “The 8th EAMS is proud to be able to answer the call to support the Lebanese Armed Forces and help those in need of supplies with rapid global mobility.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2020
    Date Posted: 08.07.2020 13:42
    Story ID: 375508
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Hometown: BEIRUT, LB
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF, USA bring joint humanitarian aid to Beirut, by TSgt Michael Battles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Qatar
    C-17
    CENTCOM
    379 AEW
    Air Mobility Command
    HADR
    Beirut
    Lebanon
    USAID
    816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    Al Udeid Air Base
    Camp as Sayliyah
    s
    8 EAMS
    AUAB
    Lebanonsupport
    Lebanese Armed Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT