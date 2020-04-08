Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie and Delta Company, 1st Batallion, 173rd Infantry Regiment Annual Training [Image 9 of 11]

    Charlie and Delta Company, 1st Batallion, 173rd Infantry Regiment Annual Training

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Spc. Jordan Arnold 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Stanley Grissom, a machine gunner in the 173rd Infantry Regiment, Delta Company, fires a .50 caliber machine gun on the qualifying range during annual training at Eglin Airforce Base, Fla. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Jordan Arnold)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.06.2020 22:10
    Photo ID: 6299107
    VIRIN: 200804-A-TT120-007
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie and Delta Company, 1st Batallion, 173rd Infantry Regiment Annual Training [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Jordan Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Range
    shooting
    50 caliber
    Alabama Army National Guard
    weapon
    Alabama
    National Guard
    qualifying

