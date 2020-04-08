Charlie and Delta Company, 1st Batallion, 173rd Infantry Regiment Annual Training

Spc. Stanley Grissom (left) and Spc. John Gordon (center) both machine gunners in the 173rd Infantry Regiment, Delta Company, and SSgt Michael Head (right) a Section Sergeant with Delta company, scan their lane on the range during annual training at Eglin Airforce Base, Fla. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Jordan Arnold)

