Soldiers from the 173rd Infantry Regiment, Delta Company, walk off the range after qualifying with M-4’s at Eglin Airforce Base, Fla. The 173rd Infantry conducted annual training at their home station, Anniston, Ala., Fort Rucker and Eglin AFB. Dividing the Regiment into smaller training groups helps to avoid the potential spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Army National Guard Photos by Spc. Jordan Arnold)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2020 Date Posted: 08.06.2020 22:10 Photo ID: 6299099 VIRIN: 200803-A-TT120-002 Resolution: 3648x2432 Size: 1.38 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charlie and Delta Company, 1st Batallion, 173rd Infantry Regiment Annual Training [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Jordan Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.