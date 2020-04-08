Spc. Jordan Soto, an infantryman in the 173rd Infantry Regiment, Charlie Company, gauges his M-4 on the zeroing range during annual training at Eglin Airforce Base, Fla. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Jordan Arnold)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2020 Date Posted: 08.06.2020 22:10 Photo ID: 6299100 VIRIN: 200804-A-TT120-001 Resolution: 2432x3648 Size: 972.64 KB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charlie and Delta Company, 1st Batallion, 173rd Infantry Regiment Annual Training [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Jordan Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.