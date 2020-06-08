Petty Officer 1st Class Graham McGinnis, a Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay aviation survival technician, salutes Rear Adm. Brian Penoyer, Eleventh Coast Guard District commander, during an award ceremony, Aug. 6, 2020 in Humboldt Bay, California. McGinnis was presented the Distinguished Flying Cross for rescuing two injured firefighters who were unable to evacuate from a mountainside that was engulfed in flames during the Sept. 6, 2019, Middle Fire. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2020 Date Posted: 08.06.2020 19:52 Photo ID: 6299022 VIRIN: 200806-G-LB555-1119 Resolution: 6221x4152 Size: 13.55 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard aircrew receives awards for rescue during Middle Fire [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Taylor Bacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.