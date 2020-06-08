Coast Guard aircrew receives awards for rescue during Middle Fire

Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay crew members Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Cook, an aviation maintenance technician, Lt.j.g. Adam Ownbey, a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter pilot, Petty Officer 1st Class Graham McGinnis, an aviation survival technician, Cmdr. Derek Schramel, a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter pilot, stand for a photo Aug. 6, 2020, in Humboldt Bay, California. The aircrew was presented the awards for rescuing two injured firefighters who were unable to evacuate from a mountainside that was engulfed in flames during the Sept. 6, 2019, Middle Fire.(Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon)

