    Coast Guard aircrew receives awards for rescue during Middle Fire [Image 5 of 7]

    Coast Guard aircrew receives awards for rescue during Middle Fire

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay crew members Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Cook, an aviation maintenance technician, Lt.j.g. Adam Ownbey, a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter pilot, Petty Officer 1st Class Graham McGinnis, an aviation survival technician, Cmdr. Derek Schramel, a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter pilot, stand for a photo Aug. 6, 2020, in Humboldt Bay, California. The aircrew was presented the awards for rescuing two injured firefighters who were unable to evacuate from a mountainside that was engulfed in flames during the Sept. 6, 2019, Middle Fire.(Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.06.2020 19:52
    Photo ID: 6299025
    VIRIN: 200806-G-LB555-1191
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 21.27 MB
    Location: CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard aircrew receives awards for rescue during Middle Fire [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Taylor Bacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fire
    firefighter
    rescue
    coast guard
    California
    Humboldt Bay

