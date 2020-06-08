Rear Adm. Brian Penoyer, Eleventh Coast Guard District commander, presents the Distinguished Flying Cross to Cmdr. Derek Schramel, a Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay MH-65 Dolphin helicopter pilot, Aug. 6, 2020 in Humboldt Bay, California. The Distinguished Flying Cross is the nation's highest award for extraordinary aerial achievement. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2020 19:52
|Photo ID:
|6299023
|VIRIN:
|200806-G-LB555-1153
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|17.17 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
This work, Coast Guard aircrew receives awards for rescue during Middle Fire [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Taylor Bacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
