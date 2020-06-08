Coast Guard aircrew receives awards for rescue during Middle Fire

Rear Adm. Brian Penoyer, Eleventh Coast Guard District commander, presents the Air Medal to Lt.j.g. Adam Ownbey, a Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay MH-65 Dolphin helicopter pilot, Aug. 6, 2020, in Humboldt Bay, California. The Air Medal is a prestigious award that is presented to an Armed Forces member who has distinguished themselves by heroic or meritorious achievement in aerial flight during the rescue of survivors. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon)

