VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (July 30, 2020) – Cmdr. Shaun Lieb, reports that he has been relieved of duty as commanding officer of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 12 to Capt. Rick Hayes, commodore, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2, during the EODMU 12 change of command. Cmdr. Mike McMahon relieved Lieb as commanding officer of EODMU 12. Navy EOD is the world's premier combat force for eliminating explosive threats so the Fleet and Nation can fight and win. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Mary Smith/ Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2020 Date Posted: 08.06.2020 16:17 Photo ID: 6298696 VIRIN: 200730-N-EE771-1005 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 11.37 MB Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EODMU12 Holds Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by LT Mary Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.