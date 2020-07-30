Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD Mobile Unite 12 Changes Command [Image 1 of 5]

    EOD Mobile Unite 12 Changes Command

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2020

    Photo by Lt. Mary Smith 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (July 30, 2020) – Cmdr. Shaun Lieb addresses the virtual audience of family members during the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 12 change of command. Cmdr. Mike McMahon relieved Lieb as commanding officer of EODMU 12. Navy EOD is the world's premier combat force for eliminating explosive threats so the Fleet and Nation can fight and win. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Mary Smith/ Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2020
    Date Posted: 08.06.2020 16:16
    Photo ID: 6298693
    VIRIN: 200730-N-EE771-1004
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.86 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Mobile Unite 12 Changes Command [Image 5 of 5], by LT Mary Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EOD
    EODMU12
    EODGRU2

