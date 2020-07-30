EODMU12 Holds Change of Command

Photo By Lt. Mary Smith | VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (July 30, 2020) – Capt. Rick Hayes, commodore, Explosive...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Mary Smith | VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (July 30, 2020) – Capt. Rick Hayes, commodore, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2, presents Cmdr. Shaun Lieb the Meritorious Service Medal during the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 12 change of command. Cmdr. Mike McMahon relieved Lieb as commanding officer of EODMU 12. Navy EOD is the world's premier combat force for eliminating explosive threats so the Fleet and Nation can fight and win. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Mary Smith/ Released) see less | View Image Page

From EOD Group 2 Public Affairs

Virginia Beach, Va. (NNS) -- Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 12 welcomed its newest leader during a change-of-command ceremony at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek- Fort Story, July 30, 2020.



Cmdr. Mike McMahon relieved Cmdr. Shaun Lieb as commanding officer of EODMU 12 in front of a virtual crowd of family and essential support staff in support of the Department of Defense’s proactive approach to combat the spread of COVID-19. They both later separately addressed the crew for personal remarks to the unit, as well as a reading of their orders.



Lieb said he wanted to highlight the accomplishments of EODMU 12 who heroically and zealously complete the mission.

“Just incredible innovation coming from these individuals,” said Lieb. “Whether it is developing command and control architecture during previous exercises specific to special operations forces or related to command and control to enhance the ability to communicate back to decision-makers.“ His next assignment will be to U.S. Special Operations Command.



Capt. Richard Hayes, commodore, EOD Group Two provided the keynote remarks.

“We are grateful that we are able to assemble in some form to recognize all of the great work Cmdr. Lieb and Mobile Unit Twelve has accomplished,” said Hayes.

During Lieb’s two-year tenure, EODMU 12 has accomplished deployments across six continents in support of seven geographic and combatant commanders yielding tremendous benefits in support of national objectives.



In his first address as commanding officer, McMahon highlighted the adaptability of the EOD operator.

“We are able to adapt and overcome to do a lot with a little. Mobile Unit 12 is setting the standard for what EOD’s capability is now and will be in the future,” McMahon said. “I am humbled and honored to be the commanding officer of Mobile Unit 12.”



EODMU 12 provides operational EOD capability to include the location and identification, rendering safe, recovery, field evaluation, and disposal of all explosive ordnance, including chemical and nuclear weapons. U.S. Navy EOD is the world's premier combat force for eliminating explosive threats so the Fleet and Nation can fight and win.



For more news from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2, visit www.navy.mil/local/eod2/.