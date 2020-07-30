EOD Mobile Unit 12 Changes Command

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (July 30, 2020) – Capt. Rick Hayes, commodore, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2, addresses the virtual audience during the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 12 change of command. Cmdr. Mike McMahon relieved Cmdr. Shaun Lieb as commanding officer of EODMU 12. Navy EOD is the world's premier combat force for eliminating explosive threats so the Fleet and Nation can fight and win. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Mary Smith/ Released)

