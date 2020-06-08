Adm. Robert P. Burke Tours NAS Sigonella

200806-N-OX321-1097 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 6, 2020) Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordan Kirkjohnson, American Forces Network Sigonella, front, interviews Adm. Robert P. Burke, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (CNE-CNA) and commander, Allied Joint Forces Command (JFC) Naples, during Burke’s base familiarization tour of Naval Air Station Sigonella, Aug. 6, 2020. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S, allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

