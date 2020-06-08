Adm. Robert P. Burke Tours NAS Sigonella

200806-N-OX321-1001 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 6, 2020) Adm. Robert P. Burke, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (CNE-CNA) and commander, Allied Joint Forces Command (JFC) Naples, left, is greeted upon arrival by Capt. Kevin Pickard, commanding officer of Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, center, and Italian Air Force Col. Gianluca Chiriatti, Commander of the 41st Wing and the Sigonella Airport Command, at the NAS Sigonella air terminal during a base familiarization tour, Aug. 6, 2020. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S, allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

