Adm. Robert P. Burke Tours NAS Sigonella

200806-N-GK686-1121 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 6, 2020) Adm. Robert P. Burke, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (CNE-CNA) and commander, Allied Joint Forces Command (JFC) Naples, right, and CNE-CNA Fleet Master Chief Derrick Walters answers Sailors’ questions at an all hands call with Sailors and Marines onboard Naval Air Station Sigonella during a base familiarization tour, Aug. 6, 2020. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S, allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Triniti Lersch)

Date Taken: 08.06.2020