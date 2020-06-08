Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adm. Robert P. Burke Tours NAS Sigonella [Image 4 of 6]

    Adm. Robert P. Burke Tours NAS Sigonella

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Triniti Lersch 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    200806-N-GK686-1121 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 6, 2020) Adm. Robert P. Burke, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (CNE-CNA) and commander, Allied Joint Forces Command (JFC) Naples, right, and CNE-CNA Fleet Master Chief Derrick Walters answers Sailors’ questions at an all hands call with Sailors and Marines onboard Naval Air Station Sigonella during a base familiarization tour, Aug. 6, 2020. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S, allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Triniti Lersch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.06.2020 13:43
    Photo ID: 6298432
    VIRIN: 200806-N-GK686-1121
    Resolution: 3796x2711
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adm. Robert P. Burke Tours NAS Sigonella [Image 6 of 6], by SA Triniti Lersch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

