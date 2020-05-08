U.S. Air Force Capt. Melissa Seibert, 17th Medical Group general dentist, wears personal protective equipment to avoid undetected COVID-19 exposure, while performing dental duties, at the Ross Clinic’s dental facility, on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 5, 2020. In addition to Seibert’s PPE, the Ross Clinic enforced a single-point entry control, COVID-19 questionnaire screenings and protective reception desk and patient exam room barriers to remain undeterred through the pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2020 11:25
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
This work, Dental undeterred through COVID-19 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
