Dental undeterred through COVID-19

U.S. Air Force Capt. Melissa Seibert, 17th Medical Group general dentist, wears personal protective equipment to avoid undetected COVID-19 exposure, while performing dental duties, at the Ross Clinic’s dental facility, on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 5, 2020. In addition to Seibert’s PPE, the Ross Clinic enforced a single-point entry control, COVID-19 questionnaire screenings and protective reception desk and patient exam room barriers to remain undeterred through the pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves)

