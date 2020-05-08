Dental undeterred through COVID-19

U.S. Air Force Capt. Thomas Montgomery, 17th Medical Group general dentist, prepares to test the vitality of the patient’s teeth from inside a sealed barrier at the Ross Clinic’s dental facility, on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 5, 2020. The doorway barriers were installed to prevent contaminants from leaving the room during aerosol generating procedures. (U.S. Air Force by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves)
